The Times-Delphic’s year in review: breaking news, readers’ favorites
Grades have been submitted, transcripts updated and J-term is on the horizon. With 2016 behind students, The Times-Delphic is taking a look back on some of the most important and most-read news storie…
Former basketball assistant coach files federal discrimination complaint against Drake
A former Drake Women’s Basketball assistant coach, Courtney Graham, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Drake University, claiming she was forced to resign from her post due to her sexual o…
Student Senate: P4 students shouldn’t pay activity fee
In Student Senate’s final meeting of the semester, Student Body Treasurer J.D. Stehwien recommended P4 students no longer need pay the student activity fee and senators allocated over $3,000 to …
Fresno State defeats Drake, handing them their seventh loss
The Bulldogs returned home on Saturday Dec. 3, after four straight games on the road three of which were in Alaska. Drake took on Fresno State at the Knapp Center and fell in overtime for their fifth …
“Blonde” picked as best album, “EOS” picked as best song of 2016
2016 was a wild year in music.
It seems like the vast majority of super-celebrity pop artists released albums this year, including Drake, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West and Lady Gaga.…
Video: Rutter, players react to coaching change; team ‘shocked’ by Giacoletti’s departure
Drake Men’s Basketball head coach Jeff Rutter, along with student-athletes C.J. Rivers, Billy Wampler and Reed Timmer, spoke with the media ahead of their third practice since Ray Giacoletti ann…
Chef D’s does more than serve up pizza
Chef D’s Rock Power Pizza sets the standard for treating customers like family.
After you’re seated, Chef D will come out of the kitchen and personally introduce himself, and if you don’t mind, he’ll …
Drake athletes give back to CLS
As difficult as it may seem, it is still possible to combine what you love with a potential career.…
Release of “Gilmore Girls” Revival ties up loose ends, has emotional viewer response
“It’s not a show. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” senior Tom Searce said, quoting “Gilmore Girls” to accurately describe his feelings about the show itself.…